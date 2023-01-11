Police are searching for a man who robbed the Truist Bank on River Ridge Boulevard in Woodbridge on Wednesday afternoon.
The masked robber walked in just before 2:10 p.m., approached a teller and passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a gun, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The robber took an undisclosed amount of money and fled. A search involving officers, a police K-9, and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police did not turn up the suspect.
No injuries were reported and at no time was a weapon displayed, Carr said.
The robber was Black, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black ski-style cap, a yellow surgical-style mask, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
The usual suspect!
