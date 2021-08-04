Masks will be required in all Fort Belvoir facilities starting today after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported substantial COVID-19 spread in Fairfax County.
Based on the rise in local transmission, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander has ordered mandatory face masks while inside any facility on Fort Belvoir for anyone 2 years old and older, regardless of their vaccination status.
As a reminder, physical distancing of at least 6 feet should continue to be maintained indoors, and outdoors, when engaging with others who are not household members, the base said in an alert.
