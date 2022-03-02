Fort Belvoir has dropped its mask mandate for military, civilian employees, onsite contractors and visitors, the base announced Wednesday.
The move comes after recent changes to Department of Defense masking policy and current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that puts Fairfax County at a low COVID-19 community transmission level.
The policy applies regardless of vaccination status.
Individuals may choose to wear a mask regardless of COVID-19 community transmission level, the base said.
Fort Belvoir child development centers will continue with their current masking policy.
Under new CDC guidelines, a community's transmission levels are low if the seven-day total of new COVID cases is under 200 per per 100,000 population with a low percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
