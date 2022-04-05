George Mason University on Tuesday dropped its mask requirement for all campuses and facilities.
In an email to the school community, GMU President Gregory Washington noted that COVID-19 positivity rates are below 1 percent at university facilities and surrounding communities.
"The current low level of COVID-19 means that we can take another step forward. Effective immediately, Mason campuses are mask-optional, except in certain event venues, healthcare settings, on public transit, or childcare settings," Washington wrote. "We are now also COVID test-optional, with the exception of unvaccinated, high-contact students."
The university is still encouraging steps to keep the community healthy, including:
- Urging students, faculty, and staff to continue to complete the Mason COVID Health Check each day prior to coming to a campus, through Spring Commencement on May 20.
- Asking that students and staff get tested when they feel symptomatic, either at Student Health Services or at the Peterson Hall testing site.
- Urging anyone over 50 to get second booster shots, which are free.
"Your dedication and compassion for your fellow Patriots has contributed to our success. Let’s keep going and finish this spring semester healthy and safe," Washington wrote.
