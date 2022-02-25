Masks are now optional for all Prince William County schools staff and on school buses, Superintendent LaTayna McDade announced Friday.
The change follows a shift in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s framework for community spread, McDade said in a note to the school community. Under the CDC’s measure of COVID-19 in the community, Prince William County and all of Northern Virginia are now at low levels of community spread, meaning masking isn’t required.
McDade said effective immediately masks will be optional for all employees and volunteers working in classrooms, but said the school division will adjust requirements should the community level change. Masks continue to be required by federal rules for adults and students in Head Start Pre-K classrooms, she said.
Additionally, effective immediately, the CDC no longer requires wearing masks on buses operated by public school systems, so masks are now optional for students and adults on school buses.
“Per the CDC guidance, ‘employees and students can continue to wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk.’” McDade wrote. “Please note that all PWCS guidance on isolation and quarantine, announced last week, remains unchanged.”
