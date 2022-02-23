Manassas City Public Schools will keep staff masked for now, despite the new state law and division policy granting students choice in whether they will wear masks.
On Tuesday night, the city’s School Board voted unanimously to maintain the staff mask mandate, citing the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s infectious disease standard, which says public employers should continue to require masks for staff during what’s considered a “high risk” environment.
Last week, the department and the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board backed a proposal to withdraw that regulation, but the potential policy change must first go through a 30-day public notice and comment period.
After Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the new law mandating student choice on masking last week, Manassas schools quickly sent notice that all students would be welcomed into classrooms whether they were masked or not.
Like schools in Prince William County, Manassas City Public Schools will also stop contact tracing unless a school reaches 10% transmission, according to Gina Bellamy, student health services supervisor for the division. That means that although students who are sick or test positive for COVID-19 must stay home and isolate, classmates or teachers who come into contact with that student will not necessarily need to quarantine out of precaution.
Those positive cases will still be logged with the Virginia Department of Health and the Prince William Health District. If the health district informs the school system that a specific classroom or school has reached that 10% threshold, contact tracing and close contact quarantining will resume.
“If it’s 10% of a classroom, 10% of a grade level, 10% of a school … the Prince William Health District will let us know, ‘Hey, we’re concerned this may be an outbreak. We need you to initiate contact tracing or contact investigators,’” Bellamy said. She added that the school system will continue to ask families to monitor their students for COVID symptoms and keep them home if they’re not feeling well.
COVID cases in Manassas and the city’s schools have been falling dramatically, according to division data presented by Bellamy on Tuesday night. The second week of January was the division’s peak for students isolating and quarantining with COVID or because of close contacts, but transmission has fallen as the Omicron variant has waned.
Two division employees spoke at the School Board meeting Tuesday night to express their desire to have a say in whether they continue wearing a mask in their school buildings.
“It’s time to let employees decide for themselves whether they want to wear a mask or not and let the mandates be done with,” one of the speakers, a bus driver, said during the public comment period.
Osbourn High School teacher Alexandria Forkell agreed. “It’s very important that we give our kids and our families this choice, as we should, and we should give that to our staff as well,” she told the board. “There should be choices for all the employees in the building, not just one group.”
Before voting to maintain staff masking, several board members said they would be open to eliminating the requirement once the state formally issues updated regulations.
Students in PWC are still REQUIRED to wear masks on the school bus. Meanwhile the people who are imposing these things on our children run around maskless at restaurants and sporting events. The ridiculousness all for the sake of politics must end.
If you can't make decisions for yourself, why do you exist? More clown world brought to you by the biggest cowards in society.
Run for office if you think you can do better. My mother died alone, and we could not even see her at the funeral home when making arrangements. This is REAL and this is why I promote vaccinations. If you don't want them, at least respect others who do.
