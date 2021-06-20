George Mason University is mourning the loss of freshman baseball player Sang Ho Baek, who died of complications from Tommy John surgery on June 12.
Baek, 20, recently completed his freshman season with the George Mason baseball team. He appeared in seven games for the Patriots and made his collegiate debut against UMBC at Spuhler Field on March 12.
"We are devastated by the passing of Sang," George Mason baseball head coach Bill Brown said. "Sang was an incredible teammate who was loved by everyone associated with Mason baseball. He will be missed and forever cherished in our hearts. Right now, our thoughts are with Sang's family at this unbearably difficult time."
George Mason assistant vice president and athletic director Brad Edwards said Baek was an excellent student and dedicated teammate. The school plans to provide support and resources to his teammates.
A native of Salisbury, Md., Baek played for James M. Bennett High School, where he helped the Clippers win the 2019 3A Maryland State Championship.
