George Mason University is making progress on its Manassas-area expansion, starting work last month on its $83.6 million life sciences building, according to a release from Skanska, the construction company contracted for the facility.
According to the Swedish firm, construction is expected to be finished by 2025, and when all is said and done, the facility will feature more than 430,000 square feet of “specialized instruction labs, classrooms, experiential learning laboratories, and faculty and administrative offices to support growing student and faculty communities on the SciTech Campus,” Skanska’s press release said.
The project is part of the university’s plan to grow its Prince William County science and technology campus, itself a part of the county’s Innovation Park development just outside the Manassas city limits. The university’s master plan features Innovation Park sites that could ultimately be used for a new medical school, new residential buildings and more academic buildings like the one Skanska began work on last month. The plan calls for more than $1 billion to be spent on expansions of its three campus locations in Fairfax, Arlington and Prince William.
“This is absolutely the anchor of Innovation Park,” county Supervisor Jeanine Lawson said at a groundbreaking event for the university’s expansion last year. “This is long overdue and the future is exciting.”
As the university celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, officials praised county leaders for their work on the Innovation Park small area plan, which allowed for increased residential and commercial density around the STEM campus and will ultimately bring major transportation changes to the area.
“The county … has been a fervent supporter of us ever since our creation,” Ron Carmichael, Mason’s director of administration and operations for the Manassas campus, said in September. “Without that partnership, we wouldn’t be here.”
