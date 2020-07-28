Mason Neck State Park in Lorton is closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is currently at home in quarantine.
"Closing the park is necessary to protect the health of park visitors and employees," the park said in a news release. "The closing follows protocol implemented by Virginia State Parks due to COVID-19, based on guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
Park facilities will be professionally deep cleaned and sanitized, and only reopened when the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, the agency that manages Virginia State Parks, has determined the risk of community spread has been mitigated.
Decisions to close a Virginia State Park are made on a case-by-case basis. Any Virginia State Park closures related to the coronavirus pandemic will be listed on DCR’s website atwww.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/covid-19-closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.