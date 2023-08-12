Three restaurants, including the largest location yet of Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, have announced plans to locate in the West Falls mixed-use development in Falls Church.

Mason's, BurgerFi and SeoulSpice are joined by Tierra Encantada, an early education and preschool program, in new tenants announced this week by developer Hoffman & Associates.

West Falls will eventually feature 1.2 million square feet of development across nearly 10 acres. The new tenants will all be in the neighborhood's pedestrian-friendly retail corridor, which will connect residences, a hotel, medical office space, shopping, dining destinations, cultural space and outdoor community space.

West Falls is the largest development in Falls Church history.

“West Falls will serve as a dynamic destination and vibrant community in the heart of West Falls Church," said Shawn Seaman, president of Hoffman & Associates. "Each of these new businesses will bring something unique to the neighborhood."

The new retailers plan to open by fall 2024:

Tierra Encantada will open its second Northern Virginia location (out of 15 overall), which will include 10,000 square feet of space, at 7131 Magnolia Street. This early education and preschool program focuses on promoting early cognitive development with a fully Spanish curriculum, a play-based learning model and daily scratch-made meals from organic ingredients.

SeoulSpice, a quick-service restaurant known for its Korean comfort food, plans to open a 2,000-square-foot location at 150 West Falls Station Blvd. It will be the eatery's eighth location in the region.

BurgerFi, a fast-casual burger concept, will open a 2,000-square-foot location at 170 West Falls Station Blvd. With over 125 restaurants domestically and internationally, BurgerFi is a chef-founded concept offering a casual dining atmosphere with American cuisine.

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls will open at 235 West Falls Station Blvd with 1,375 square feet – its largest location yet. Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls is the largest lobster roll brand in the country and uses lobster sustainably sourced directly from Maine.

West Falls will offer bike paths in addition to being near the West Falls Church Metro Station, Leesburg Pike (Route 7) and Route 66. It is the first component of a 40-acre community-focused development of the area between Leesburg Pike and the West Falls Church Metrorail Station.