A state-run Community Vaccination Center opened in Prince William County on Tuesday morning with the capacity to administer 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses a day.

The center is at the site of the former Gander Mountain store near Potomac Mills in Woodbridge. As with other vaccination sites, vaccines are administered by appointment only. To register, go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.

The Woodbridge center was set up by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management using funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It is believed to be the fourth community site opened in the state using FEMA funds; the others, in Danville, Petersburg and Portsmouth opened earlier this month.

Sites were selected based on areas where COVID-19 has had a higher impact as well as on their ability to reach underserved populations.

The Woodbridge site will be open through Saturday and may be extended, depending upon need.

The Prince William Health District is continuing to operate its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Manassas Mall from Monday through Saturday.