A Community Vaccination Center will open Tuesday, April 20 at Tysons in Fairfax County.
The site is part of a larger initiative designed to increase the number of high-throughput locations administering the COVID-19 vaccine across Virginia. The location is in the former Lord & Taylor store at Tysons, 7950 Tysons Corner Center, in Tysons.
The Fairfax CVC is organized by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) in cooperation with the Fairfax County Health Department and the Fairfax County Office of Emergency Management. The site will be operated by Ashbritt/IEM, under contract with VDEM.
CVC sites are intended to augment opportunities for vaccination, adding another site to those operated by local health departments, pharmacies, healthcare providers and healthcare facilities. One of eight CVC sites located throughout the state, locations are selected using a health equity lens and based on population reach, COVID-19 impact and accessibility.
To support the Fairfax Health District’s transition to Phase 2, the Fairfax CVC will initially partner with the Fairfax County Health Department to complete first dose vaccinations of all Phase 1 eligible individuals currently on the county’s registration waitlist. In coming weeks, the Fairfax CVC will be listed in vaccinefinder.org, along with other vaccination sites in the Fairfax Health District, allowing all individuals who are 16 or older to directly schedule a vaccine appointment. Appointments are required for all vaccinations at this site.
Visiting the Fairfax CVC
- The Fairfax CVC will operate Monday – Saturday.
- On your appointment day, arrive no earlier than 10 minutes prior to your appointment time. You will not be allowed in early to receive your vaccine.
- No walk-ins will be accepted. You must have a scheduled appointment.
- Please bring a copy of your invitation (email, text barcode) or proof of your name when you arrive on site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.