Detectives in Loudoun County have charged a 54-year-old massage therapist for a sex offense during a massage on a female victim at a business in Ashburn.
Xudong “Gilbert” Hu, 54 of Reston, was charged Thursday following an investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit, with one count of obscene sexual display, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred at the Relax Spa located on Ashburn Road in Ashburn on July 31.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to please contact Detective A. Rawlings at 703-777-1021 / Allison.Rawlings@Loudoun.gov.
Xudong “Gilbert” Hu remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
