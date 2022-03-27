A 55-year-old Haymarket massage therapist was charged last week with sexually assaulting a patient at Annandale Gerontology Clinic in Fairfax County.
On Jan. 25, the victim reported that earlier that day she went to a medical practice at the clinic at 4216 Evergreen Lane and during a massage, an unlicensed masseuse unlawfully fondled the victim, Fairfax County police said in a news release. The victim was able to stop the assault, left the business and reported the incident.
Detectives identified the masseuse as Kyung Pil Chang, of Haymarket and obtained warrants charging him with aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and practicing as an unlicensed masseuse, the release said.
Chang turned himself in Friday at the Fairfax County jail where he was held without bond.
Police say Chang was contracted for several other businesses in Fairfax County and detectives are asking anyone who believes Chang had inappropriate contact with them to call the Major Crimes Bureau or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
