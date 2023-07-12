The city of Fairfax has approved development plans for City Centre West, a 210,029-square-foot mixed-use development that will include luxury condominiums, retail spaces and offices.

The seven-story project is being developed by Ox Hill Cos. Located on 1.78 acres at 10501 Main St., City Centre West will include 79 condominiums and penthouses, 8,500 square feet of medical offices and 28,200 square feet of commercial office space. The building will also have a drive-through bank, ground-floor retail and restaurants and a one-third-acre pocket park named Corner Public Plaza Park.

Ox Hill is partnering with New York City-based designer Thomas Juul-Hansen to develop plans for the entire building, including the architecture, interior design and furniture. Juul-Hansen and his team have won numerous awards, including the AIA New York Chapter Design Award.

City Centre West will feature facade linear Roman brick on the exterior for a modern look, according to a news release from the developer. Interiors will have floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open to private balconies in the condos. The project will also incorporate EV chargers, a green roof and LEED and WELL certifications.

“City Centre West represents an opportunity to bring urban sophistication to the suburban setting of downtown Fairfax,” said Chris Smith, managing principal of Ox Hill.

Juul-Hansen said the architecture is designed to connect the past and present.

"The new building will coexist seamlessly with structures that have stood for two centuries, such as Fairfax’s federal buildings," he added. "For the interior spaces, we used the relationship between light and space to reflect the sophistication, energy and style of the area.”

Douglas Elliman Inc., one of the largest luxury residential brokerage companies in the country, will be the sales team for the condominiums and penthouses. It will be Elliman’s first development project in the Washington area. Jeremy Dalpiaz and The Legato Group at Douglas Elliman will lead sales.

The condos will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Starting prices and square footage are to be determined.

The City Centre West groundbreaking is anticipated in March 2024, with completion expected by spring 2026.