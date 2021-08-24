More than 46,000 customers in Prince William and Fairfax counties are without power this afternoon.
At 2:35 p.m. Dominion Energy reported 32,808 customers out in Prince William County and 8,223 without power in Fairfax County.
In Prince William, the outages are in Lake Ridge, Woodbridge and the Dumfries/Triangle areas. Dominion lists the cause of the outages as "emergency work" and an estimated restoration time of 5-8 p.m.
In Fairfax, the outages are centered in the Burke and Springfield areas, with the cause being reported as a "circuit out." The estimated restoration time is 5-8 p.m.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
