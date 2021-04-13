The “mastermind” charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Warrenton man as he slept in his Jackson Street apartment will spend the rest of her life behind bars.
After a 2-1/2-hour hearing Monday afternoon in Fauquier County Circuit Court, Judge James E. Plowman Jr. sentenced Emily Michelle Race, 20, of Warrenton, to life in prison for the January 2020 killing of Fabian Jorge Sosa, 27.
Judge Plowman also sentenced Race to 10 years in prison on a related charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Earlier Monday, the judge sentenced co-defendant Alexander Jonathan Golden, 19, of Detroit, to 58 years in prison for murder and 10 years on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.
In February, Judge Plowman sentenced Antonio Nehmaia Ogburn, 20, of Detroit, and Jaden Lawrence Staples, 20, of Woodstock, to life in prison for their roles the murder of Mr. Sosa.
The judge also sentenced Staples and Ogburn to five and two years in prison, respectively, on one count each of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Police the morning of Jan. 8 last year found Mr. Sosa dead in his bed after getting shot twice in the back during a bungled robbery attempt, according to the investigation.
With two close-range shots, Ogburn murdered Sosa as he slept, according to the investigation.
Judge Plowman in October convicted Staples and Ogburn of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery after they pleaded to murdering Sosa.
Race, Golden, Ogburn and Staples travelled from Woodstock with the intention of robbing Miguel Sosa, according to the prosecution evidence. The defendants knew Sosa routinely had a large amount of cash on hand from his illegal drug sales, according to authorities.
