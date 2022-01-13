The Manassas City Council cleared the way for a new 233-home development in Georgetown South and a new Wawa on Sudley Road on Monday night.
The Wawa debate was the more controversial of the two, as a special-use permit and rezoning were approved over the concerns of members of an adjacent church.
The votes on both Wawa resolutions – the final hurdles for the store – were tied, with council members Theresa Coates Ellis, Mark Wolfe and Lynn Forkell Greene backing the Wawa and Councilmembers Pam Sebesky, Tom Osina and Ralph Smith voting against it.
Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger stepped in to break the tie, supporting the store as a sound long-term use of the land, which is next to Manassas Baptist Church and across Digges Road from UVA Health’s Prince William Medical Center.
Council members in opposition to the rezoning largely cited the city’s comprehensive plan, which designates the corridor as the “Sudley Medical area” and calls for a “critical mass of medical facilities and associated business,” though it also allows for other land uses, such as retail/service that would enhance the area for future medical businesses and offices.
The Wawa also met stiff opposition from the church, members of which came to council’s public hearing in December to voice concerns about hazardous waste, trash, traffic and noise. Previously, the city’s Planning Commission had recommended denial of the application, but city staff recommended approval.
Smith argued that the Wawa did not fit with the comprehensive plan, adopted in 2020.
“My concern all along has been our commitment to the residents and the plan,” Smith said before voting against approval. “The impact in this instance bothers me because of our commitment we made to the residents regarding focusing on their medical health and wellness. The plan almost is written on Etch A Sketch, if you will, if we abandon that.”
Forkell Greene said that most residents she’d spoken to were happy to hear about a new Wawa, and Davis-Younger said that the comprehensive plan should always be thought of as a guiding, but “dynamic” document.
“We also have to be sensitive and open to the fact that our city’s land use initiatives are generally long-term propositions. It is important to consider the comprehensive plan as a dynamic document that can be altered based on changing project conditions and the economic climate,” Davis-Younger said before casting the tie-breaking vote in favor of the Wawa. “Sometimes the item that is in the best economic interest of the city does not fit nicely into the comprehensive plan.”
The approval did come with some new conditions based on the church’s concerns, however. Wawa will not be allowed to have trash pick-up on Sundays and is supposed to work with the church to enhance the buffering between the properties.
The gas station will include the company’s standard convenience store, as well as 39 parking stations and at least four electric vehicle chargers. At the public hearing in December, company representatives said that construction would probably begin in 2023 and be completed the following year.
Van Metre development
Far less controversial was the approval of Van Metre Homes’ 17.5-acre development between Grant Avenue and Main Street just south of Old Town. The council unanimously approved a rezoning for the land from single-family homes to the downtown mixed-use designation, in concert with the comprehensive plan.
Van Metre plans to build back-to-back townhomes, single-family attached dwellings and 10 detached homes on the site, while also donating 1.67 acres of land next to Baldwin Park to the city.
The development will be across Grant Avenue from the new police headquarters, which is currently under construction, and near Baldwin Elementary School and Osbourn High School.
The Planning Commission, city staff and council all agreed that the project fit within the comprehensive plan’s call for additional density within walking distance of the Virginia Railway Express station. In proffers, the developer will give the city $115 for each residential dwelling for parks and recreation capital improvements, as well as $1,187 per unit for police services.
The proposal that passed the council was also a scaled-down version of the developer’s original plan, which would have also included a multi-family apartment building with some units set aside for below-market rents, bringing the number of housing units to 288. Both Osina and Wolfe had expressed concerns that the original plan would be too dense, and the apartment building was nixed. The 21 affordable homes currently on the site will be demolished.
