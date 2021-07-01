Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger touted the initiatives Manassas started and finished during the past year, while emphasizing her focus on collaboration between governing bodies in the area during her “State of the City” remarks at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Davis-Younger, who took office in January as the first Black woman and Democrat to win the job, highlighted what the city itself did during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic last year before she became mayor, from providing grants and expanding outdoor seating space for restaurants to the $1.9 million ELEVATE program, a joint initiative between the city and Prince William County that provided job retraining resources for free through Northern Virginia Community College.
“Our economic development went into action as well as our social services department. Where one in four city residents had to receive assistance for the first time, we were able to initiate the CARES Act funding to help our residents with the COVID-19 costs like the utility payment forgiveness and multiple programs through our social services office to help pay rent or mortgage or pay for child care,” Davis-Younger said.
She also spoke about the numerous public works and transportation projects that have kicked off in 2021, such as the recent groundbreaking for the Route 28 widening within the city limits. Meanwhile, work has continued on ongoing projects such as the Mathis Avenue redesign, the new public safety building on Grant Avenue and the master planning process for the Annaburg Manor property.
Many restaurants and other businesses have been reopened for some time, but Davis-Younger spoke just before what could be considered the city’s biggest return-to-normal event yet: a weekend of celebrations and gatherings marking the July 4th holiday that was canceled last year.
“In 2020, we had no idea what this pandemic was going to look like, the countless lives that would be lost, not to mention what it would look like coming out on the other side. But here we are, we made it,” she said.
Davis-Younger also stressed that she’s tried to improve the city’s collaboration with its neighbors, school boards and regional partners. She has been meeting quarterly with Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler and Manassas Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell – both also Democrats – and the council now regularly receives updates from school officials or the school board on their work.
On Monday, Davis-Younger also announced that Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth would be providing updates to the council on a quarterly basis as well.
“I think that’s important as well,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going on over there and I want to know.”
In a similar spirit, Davis-Younger discussed what the city experienced last summer after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the protests and discussions that took place between the community, government and police.
Davis-Younger used the word “equity” a number of times, saying that she would make it a priority throughout her time in office. After the protests last year, the city launched an Equity and Inclusion Task Force, which is holding listening sessions and drafting a report to be delivered to the council in the fall.
And Davis-Younger asked residents to get involved and stay involved in the city’s work.
“You have all heard me say that relationships matter, but above all else, honesty, kindness and equity matter just as much. None of us sitting up here can do this work alone,” she said. “We need you to get involved, join a board, volunteer for an event. Come and see me at City Hall and ask how you can help take the city to the next level.”
It’s virtually impossible for these people to talk or write a fake news article without mentioning what color they are, or what kind of sex they like to have, or what gender they are. What a sick society, and cowardly one too! Why can’t you just tell us some things you’ve accomplished or are working towards accomplishing?
