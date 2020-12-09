Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a McLean resident, announced Wednesday he will run for governor again in 2021.

McAuliffe served as governor from 2014 until 2018, but Virginia's constitution prohibited him from seeking re-election. McAuliffe, a Democrat, would be the first person elected to two terms as governor since Mills Godwin, who was elected in 1966 as a Democrat and 1974 as a Republican.

McAuliffe's announcement was widely expected after he decided against running for the Democratic nomination for president last year and indicated more recently that he was not interested in a position in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

He made the announcement Wednesday morning at a Richmond elementary school, where he was flanked by three prominent Black political leaders who he said will serve as co-chairs of his campaign: House Majority Leader Charniele Herring of Alexandria, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and state Sen. Louise Lucas of Portsmouth.

Their presence was notable because McAuliffe will be facing off against three Black candidates for the nomination: current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County. Foy announced on Tuesday that she is resigning her seat in the House of Delegates to focus on her campaign for governor.

Democrats are expected to select their nominee in a primary in June.

On the Republican side, the only announced candidates are former House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox from Colonial Heights and state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield County. However, after state Republicans decided last weekend to select their nominees in a convention, Chase said she will run as an independent.

McAuliffe, 63, is a longtime national political figure who served as chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 2001 to 2005. He was also co-chairman of President Bill Clinton's 1996 re-election campaign and chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign. He ran for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2009 but lost to state Sen. Creigh Deeds, who went on to lose the general election to Bob McDonnell.

McAuliffe was uncontested for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2013 and defeated Republican Ken Cuccinelli in the general election that year by about 56,000 votes, or about 2.5 percentage points.

In a Facebook video announcing his candidacy, McAuliffe pledged to focus on rebuilding Virginia following the COVID-19 pandemic, with a particular emphasis on the education system.

"My number one priority is to build what I call the post-COVID economy," he said. "How do you come in, rebuild an economy, rebuild an education system, make sure everybody has quality health care? That is what gets me excited. That is the challenge for the next governor of Virginia."