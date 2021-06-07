Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Attorney General Mark Herring are holding comfortable leads ahead of the commonwealth’s Democratic primary Tuesday.

According to the Roanoke College poll, each has 49% support from likely voters.

“To the surprise of few, McAuliffe and Herring appear headed for victory on Tuesday,” said Harry Wilson, senior political analyst of the Roanoke College Poll, in a news release.

A primer to the Tuesday, June 8 primary election Prince William County voters will choose party nominees in four House of Delegates races in …

“The race for lieutenant governor is there for the taking, with a large percentage of the electorate undecided on their decision. It is also clear that the Democratic primary electorate in Virginia is well-educated, upper-income and very liberal, but McAuliffe, arguably not the most far-left candidate, appears set to win the election.”

Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy trails McAuliffe with 11%; Sen. Jennifer McClellan has 9%; Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has 5% and Del. Lee Carter has 1%.

In the race for attorney general, Del. Jay Jones had 20% of respondents planning to vote for him.

In the race for lieutenant governor, Del. Hala Ayala leads Del. Sam Rasoul 16% to 11%, with five other candidates trailing and 45% still undecided.

According to the poll, Ayala is faring better in Tidewater and Northern Virginia; Rasoul is doing well in Southwest Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

Issues most often mentioned by voters include the economy (18%), the COVID-19 pandemic (14%), education (8%), health care (8%), economic inequality (7%), race relations (6%), climate change (6%) and gun control (5%).

The Roanoke poll interviewed 637 likely Democratic voters between May 24 and June 1, with a 3.9-point margin of error.