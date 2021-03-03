Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe has picked up endorsements from another large group of elected officials from Northern Virginia.
McAuliffe on Wednesday announced that his campaign has been endorsed by former U.S. Rep. Jim Moran, the vice-chair and three members of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid, and Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.
McAuliffe, who lives in McLean, had previously received endorsements from other Fairfax leaders, including House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, state Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, former Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova and current Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay.
McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018, is running against four other candidates for the Democratic nomination, including three from Northern Virginia: Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County and current Del. Lee Carter of Manassas. State Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond also is seeking the nomination.
Democrats will select their nominee for the fall election in a primary early this summer. Virginia governors cannot run for re-election, and McAuliffe would become only the second governor to serve two terms.
The Fairfax supervisors who endorsed McAuliffe on Wednesday are vice-chair Penelope Gross along with John Foust, Rodney L. Lusk, and Walter L. Alcorn. Fairfax County School Board Member Karen Corbett Sanders also endorsed McAuliffe.
McAuliffe also has been endorsed by a number of state legislators who represent the region.
In his endorsement, Moran said, “As governor, Terry will take bold action to support workers and small businesses who have been hurt the most by this pandemic, as well as make the kind of investments that will bolster our workforce."
(5) comments
I rarely agree with the editorial decisions of any news article on InsideNova, so it is surprising to see them use such an unflattering picture of the thug. Perhaps no flattering pictures are available as this is what the guy looks like. Would you buy a used car from this guy? I have more respect for dishonest used car sales people.
But you bought the used cars from Trump the last 4 years deplorable!
Commonwealth of VA is one of the most filthy, embedded and establishment controlled of the (D) and (R) parties in the United States, put it right up there with dumps such as Jersey, Massachusetts, mafia-controlled Rhode Island and Connecticut, NY, and others. The last anti-establishment candidate to even come close to holding the governorship, Cuccinelli was scammed out of votes as well by a fraudulent (L) party candidate. All of our former Governors, go on to U.S. Senate runs and as a result, have had total power and control for decades. Once again, the same crap is occurring, and as a result, the Commonwealth continues to go to shit, and We the People, lose....Again. Voter Beware! Enjoy the new Marijuana bureaucracy thats currently being formed. Any way they can steal your money is A-Ok with these losers.
Sic Semper Tyrannis
You don't have to live in Virginia Hawkey. We don't want racist like you who supports storming the Capital and killing folks like your party. Your :We the People" argument is BS as well. Cuccinelli is a racist and embarrassment just like yourself and that is why you support him and othe racist Republicans. Quit spewing lies and grown the hell up, cause you know a lie when you hear one and THE ELECTION WAS RAN FAIR AND SQUARE! Trump lost and you know it.
Well, so much for the respectful conversations we used to have. If I remember correctly, I was the very first person on here to apologize for the passing of your mother. You havent posted on here for a while, so I guess al ot of your anger and malice has been churning for quite a while. Nothing in my post is un-true. As a matter of fact, in many circumstances even before the 2020 election, the vote is already determined based on an algorithim. Forget about the candidate(s) for a minute, its irrelevant. The winner is determined (Maybe with 2016) as an exception, the winner is determined before the first ballot is even cast. Electronic voting is a fraud, couple that with fraudulent mail in balloting, massive dumps of ballots, etc.
You want a fair election? Have each voter verbatem cast their vote and go on the record, in person. And verify they are an actual citizen. This makes it so dead people and peoples pets cant vote anymore either. If your not willing to do that, thats your problem. If you want election integrity, thats about the only way to guarantee it.
Cuccinelli is far from racist. Maybe you should take a long, hard look in the mirror and ask your self what you are. You may have to pick up the broken pieces of glass from staring too hard, the truth may startle you a bit. Dont hurt yourself picking up that glass, the tax-payer doesnt feel like paying for your medical expenses either.
Cuccinelli was cheated out of an election, and the Commonwealth has been paying for it, (the tax-payer), ever since.
Yes, "We the people," the only way to see truth is to stand for truth. Ask Gov. Cuomo about his skeletons, quite literally. 500,000 deaths? Think again, its called, we're gonna profit by declaring this virus as the final solution to your death. Cut that number into 1/8, thats probably the accurate number of deaths from the disease solely. SOLELY. Dont get up in arms now, dont get mad at me. Be upset with the medical establishment and profiteers. But you wont, you'll come on here and bitch at me. Good for you.
