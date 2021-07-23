Col. William C. Bentley III relinquished command of Marine Corps Base Quantico and welcomed Col. Michael L. Brooks as the new commanding officer during a change of command ceremony at Little Hall on the installation last Friday.
Bentley had served as Quantico’s commanding officer since July 2018, including leading the base through the challenges of COVID-19, while working to ensure the well-being of Marines, sailors, students, officer candidates, civilians and families.
“Quantico never took a pause on support,” Bentley said. “Personnel showed up every day; my department heads, the staff, the tenant units, the Marines, the families and the civilians you all hear about – executed.”
Under Bentley’s command, the base broke ground on the Marine Corps Warfighting and Analysis Center, Battle Staff Training Facility, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force Staff Training Program.
Before relinquishing command, Bentley expressed his confidence in Brooks’ ability to lead Marine Corps Base Quantico.
“You are taking over a great team, and they’re excited to bring you on and help you keep moving forward in terms of all the things we’ve done,” Bentley added. “I am so glad to see you all here to help us welcome the Brooks family. “
Brooks previously served as assistant chief of staff/G-1 for 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force in Okinawa, Japan. With a large group of family and friends present, Brooks kept his remarks simple.
“It’s really about the people I’ve served with over the last 33 years that made me able to stand here in front of you,” Brooks said. “I look forward to strengthening community relationships and continuing the good work that has already been done.”
Throughout his career, Brooks also served as liaison to the Veterans Affairs Central Office for Wounded Warrior Regiment in Washington, staff secretary for the Deputy Commandant of Marine Corps Development Command in Quantico, and branch chief of Special Actions Branch in Tampa, Fla.
Bentley will retire after serving 30 years with the Marine Corps.
“As we step off, Mrs. Bentley and I wish you fair winds and following seas,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.