Local legislator Jennifer Carroll Foy has her first declared opponent for the Democratic nomination to run for governor of Virginia in 2021.
State Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, a corporate attorney for Verizon, formally announced her run for governor in an online video Thursday, with about a year to go before the 2021 Democratic primary.
In an interview this week with the Virginia Mercury, McClellan said Virginia is at a “critical crossroads” that calls for someone with “a clear understanding of where we have been.”
“We will be sort of weathering and recovering from an economic crisis, a health pandemic, a reckoning with racial inequity and a crisis of faith that people have in their government,” McClellan said. “This is a critical moment in our history.”
Coming from a family with a history of civil rights activism, McClellan, a 47-year-old mother of two, said she doesn’t want her own children have to keep fighting the same fights.
McClellan is the second black woman to officially enter the gubernatorial field after Carroll Foy, a member of the House of Delegates representing parts of Prince William and Stafford counties, announced her campaign last month. Part of the newer, younger generation of Democrats that helped flip control of the General Assembly over the last four years, Carroll Foy highlighted the historic nature of the effort in a country where no black woman has been elected governor of any state.
McClellan, who has served in the General Assembly since 2006, was understated when asked by the Mercury how her identity might factor into the 2021 campaign.
“I am not running to make history by being the first Black woman elected. I am running to make history because we’re changing the trajectory of Virginia to rebuild in a way that breaks down systemic inequity,” McClellan said. “Who I am today, my personality, my leadership skills, how I think, all of that is a function of my parents and how they raised me. So I can’t divorce myself from it. Nor do I want to. I’m proud of it. But I am not running to be the first black woman governor of Virginia. I’m running to be the governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia who happens to be a black woman.”
The Democratic field is likely to be crowded next year, as Gov. Ralph Northam is precluded under the state constitution from seeking a second term. Other potential candidates include three Northern Virginia residents: Attorney General Mark Herring from Leesburg, who has already said he intends to run, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of Annandale, and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe of McLean, who left office in early 2018 but is considering trying to return for another four-year-term.
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, is the only major Republican candidate to formally announce a gubernatorial run.
