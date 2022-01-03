McDade: 'Code Orange' still an option this winter for Prince William students
- By Jared Foretek
-
- Updated
- 0
Prince William County Schools will close for a second straight "Code Red" day Tuesday following heavy snowfall around the region Monday morning.
Ahead of Monday's closure, Superintendent LaTanya McDade warned that in the future, snow days may fall under the division's new "Code Orange" designation, meaning that students would be expected to complete online schoolwork during the day.
But because the closure came right after the division's winter break, officials decided that students and families might not be prepared for virtual schooling. The same, it seems, goes for Tuesday's closure.
"Due to the weather arriving the first day following the winter break, this inhibited the ability to ensure students were prepared to access instruction remotely asynchronously (not live)," McDade's letter Sunday night read. "While this timing was not conducive to Code Orange, please know that this remains an option for this winter to minimize disruption to learning to the greatest extent possible."
All school offices will be closed again Tuesday, and virtual students will have the day off as well.
Jared Foretek covers the Manassas area and regional news across Northern Virginia. Reach him at jforetek@insidenova.com
Jared Foretek
Reporter
Jared Foretek covers Prince William County Public Schools, the city of Manassas and transportation news across Northern Virginia. Reach him at jforetek@insidenova.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
Real-time social media posts from local businesses and organizations across Northern Virginia, powered by Friends2Follow. To add your business to the stream, email cfields@insidenova.com or click on the green button below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.