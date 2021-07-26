Elisa M. Botello, an administrator from Chicago Public Schools, has been appointed chief of staff for the Prince William County school division.
Botello most recently served as director of special projects for Chicago schools. In that role, she supported then-Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade, who began her role as Prince William schools superintendent on July 1.
In her Chicago role, Botello supported daily executive operations, continuous improvement structures, and mid-to-long-term strategy development and execution to provide quality educational programming for students, the school division said in a news release.
Prior to serving as the director of special projects, she served in a variety of other leadership roles involving new school development and startups, school monitoring and renewal, accountability, and work directly supporting the Chicago Board of Education.
She served CPS for over 16 years. Botello earned a Bachelor of Art and Design degree in photography from the University of Illinois at Chicago, the release said.
As Prince William schools chief of staff, Botello will serve as a member of the Superintendent’s Executive Leadership Team and will prioritize and facilitate the resolution of critical issues on behalf of the superintendent, the release said.
She will also make sure the superintendent is engaged appropriately in key organizational decisions and will serve as a liaison to the Prince William County School Board, county leaders, and external agencies and partners to drive the implementation of strategic initiatives in support of the Division’s mission.
Botello began in her new role on July 19.
