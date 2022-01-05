McDade: Prince William schools not ready for 'full and safe reopening'
- By Jared Foretek
-
- Updated
- 0
Prince William Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade walked areas of the county hardest hit by Monday's snowstorm before making the call to close school to students and teachers Thursday.
In a message Wednesday, the school division had told families and staff to plan on returning to the classroom Thursday.
But according to her announcement about another Code Green day, which means schools are closed to students and teachers, McDade said she walked through parts of the county and decided transportation was too risky. She also noted that almost half of Stafford County, where about 1,000 Prince William school division staff live, was without power Wednesday.
"While we had hoped to open tomorrow, it is clear that parts of our community are not prepared for a full and safe reopening. Out of an abundance of caution, schools will be closed to teachers and students tomorrow," McDade wrote. "...Although some parts of the County are clear and ready for school reopening, I, along with PWCS facility teams, personally visited the areas of the County with the most significant snowfall. In reviewing these areas, and considering bus routes, student walkers, and student drivers, we have ongoing safety concerns that remain outside of our control."
More snow is possible for Thursday night, which could result in a week of cancelled school just as the division was pledging to remain open amid the omicron surge of COVID-19. Stafford County has already cancelled school through the end of the week. McDade said the division will monitor conditions for Friday.
"We are aware of the forecast of further winter weather overnight Thursday into Friday. We will continue to monitor the weather and will provide updates as necessary," she wrote.
Jared Foretek covers the Manassas area and regional news across Northern Virginia. Reach him at jforetek@insidenova.com
Jared Foretek
Reporter
Jared Foretek covers Prince William County Public Schools, the city of Manassas and transportation news across Northern Virginia. Reach him at jforetek@insidenova.com
