Prince William schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade on Friday promised "swift action" after five threats against county schools this week.

Threats were reported Friday at Gar-Field and Potomac high schools and Potomac Shores Middle School after fake active-shooter reports at Woodbridge and Hylton high schools earlier in the week.

In a Friday evening email to the school community, McDade said the threats left students, staff and parents shaken.

"While these calls were not deemed credible, as a parent and educator, safety situations in schools create real, understandable fear," McDade wrote. "What happened this week was deeply alarming to all of us – to our families and caregivers, staff, students, and administrators."

McDade assured families that safety is the school division's highest priority and administrators are working with police "to identify the source of these safety threats and take swift action as appropriate."

Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok on Friday said all of the threats remain under investigation.