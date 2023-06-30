Two major Northern Virginia residential real estate firms, Alexandria-based McEnearney Associates and Atoka Properties/Middleburg Real Estate, announced last week that they are merging.
The merger will create a firm with 16 offices throughout Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Other benefits, according to a news release, include an expanded network of agents, more listings, operational efficiencies, curated marketing and advanced data analytics.
The merged firms will not take on new names for now and will still be known as McEnearney Associates, Middleburg Real Estate, and Atoka Properties
"It was a natural fit," said Maureen McEnearney Dunn, president of McEnearney Associates. "They are a firm not focused on quantity, but quality; not aiming for being the biggest, but being the best, and that's what we look for when partnering with a firm: common goals for growth and always doing the right thing for our agents and clients."
McEnearney was founded in 1980 and currently has about 375 associates in 10 offices.
Atoka Properties was formed in 2008 by partners Peter Pejacsevich and Scott Buzzelli, and acquired the name Middleburg Real Estate, a firm that had been in business since 1939. The firm currently has six offices.
"We are and will continue to be the industry's best, " the principals said in the release. "We provide hands down the most support for our agents and clients and can do so because we are not tied down to a franchise fee or national ownership."
The integration of the firms will take about six months, according to the release.
