Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay was elected the 2021 president of the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) on Wednesday.
VACo is a statewide group that advocates with the General Assembly for the interests of the state's 95 counties.
In a speech delivered to members this morning, McKay noted the importance of VACo during his career on the Fairfax County Board.
“I’m honored to serve as the next president of the Virginia Association of Counties. Throughout my many years with VACo, I have always considered us to be a large family,” McKay said. “I treasure the many relationships I have built with my colleagues throughout Virginia. VACo is a great way to bring us all together to advance our communities.”
Over the past several years, McKay has led efforts with VACo to dramatically increase state education funding, transportation funding, and ensure the perspective of counties - the level of leadership that is closest to the community - is heard statewide.
During the upcoming year, McKay noted that he wants to lead VACo with the same equity lens that drives Fairfax County.
“As a kid riding my bike with friends, I didn’t realize what this meant, but I saw firsthand that where you come from was an important factor for your future success and livelihood. When I got older, I understood that this was wrong,” McKay said.
He said that was the inspiration behind the "One Fairfax" equity policy he introduced in 2017. "This policy has become central to all decision making in Fairfax County by requiring us to look at all policies through a lens of equity. I want to apply that same lens toward our statewide efforts, so that all areas of the Commonwealth can grow and prosper together. We really are all in this together and our state can’t advance if all of our counties aren’t.”
McKay begins his tenure as president immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.