Democrat Jeff McKay has been elected the new chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, and Democrats picked up at least one seat on the 10-member board.
With 98 percent of the county's 244 precincts reporting, McKay had 66 percent of the vote, and Republican Joseph F. Galdo had 34 percent.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Virginia State Board of Elections.
McKay will replace Sharon Bulova, who is retiring after three terms as chair. Bulova has been a board member since 1988, serving as the Braddock District representative for 21 years before being elected chair in a 2009 special election. She was re-elected chair in 2011 and 2015.
According to finance reports tracked by the Virginia Public Access Project, McKay had raised over $760,000 for his campaign through Oct. 24, while Galdo had raised just $14,000.
The board, which Democrats currently control 8-2, will also have least four new members after the election, and Democrats will take a 9-1 advantage overall, as only one of the two Republicans sought re-election. In contested district races:
- Braddock District: Democrat James Walkinshaw won a three-way race to replace John C. Cook, a Republican who was first elected in 2009 but did not seek re-election. With only absentee ballots to be counted, Walkinshaw had 60% of the vote to 34% for Republican Jason Remer and 6% for independent Carey Campbell.
- Dranesville District: Three-term incumbent John Foust, a Democrat, easily defeated Republican challenger Ed Martin, 64% to 35% with all but one precinct reporting.
- Mason District: Democratic incumbent Penny Gross will win a seventh term on the board, defeating Republican Gary Aiken, 64% to 36% with all but one precinct reporting.
- Providence District: Democrat Dalia Palchik will replace four-term incumbent Lynda Smith, also a Democrat, who did not seek re-election. Palchik won 69% of the vote to 30% for Republican Eric Jones, with all but two precincts reporting.
- Springfield District: Three-term Republican Pat Herrity appears that he will hold on to his seat against Democratic challenger Linda Sperling. With 28 of the 29 precincts reporting, Herrity had 51% of the vote to 49% for Sperling, about a 600-vote edge.
- Sully District: Incumbent Democrat Kathy Smith defeated Republican Srilekha Palle, 63% to 37%, with 29 of 30 precincts reporting.
Three candidates were unopposed:
- Democrat Walter Alcorn in the Hunter Mill District, who will replace Democrat Catherine M. Hudgins, who did not seek re-election after five terms on the board.
- Democrat Rodney Lusk in the Lee District, who will replace McKay.
- Incumbent Democrat Daniel Storck, who will earn a second term representing the Mount Vernon District.
Democrat Steven T. Descano appears to have won the race for commonwealth’s attorney in Fairfax County and Fairfax City to replace incumbent Raymond Morrogh, who Descano defeated in the Democratic primary this spring. Morrogh supported Descano's opponent, independent Jonathan Fahey, but with all but four precincts reporting, Descano had 61% of the vote to Fahey's 39%.
Democratic Sheriff Stacey Ann Kincaid cruised to re-election, leading independent Christopher F. DeCarlo by 78% to 21%, also with all but four precincts reporting.
