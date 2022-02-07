Codefy is a McLean-based organization that teaches coding to middle and high school students worldwide. But cofounder Lucy Chen still remembers teaching her very first student – her 10-year-old brother – to code after learning the skill herself at a STEM summer camp.
“I came back home and I said, ‘I have to teach you how to code,’” Chen said. “I got a laptop and taught him how to do variables, make moves, and finally he got it to work.”
Chen taught her brother how to play “rock, paper, scissors,” a common game students learn when they first start coding. “It’s always nice working with kids, because you see them have that lightbulb moment,” she said.
When she helped start Codefy in 2019, Chen was a 17-year-old junior at Langley High School in McLean. Now 19 and a student at Columbia University, Chen helps oversee an online coding school that has grown exponentially and has taught thousands of students – all for free.
Codefy, formerly called DMVHacks, was founded by Chen and a Langley High classmate, Anaum Khan, and holds online programming classes for middle and high school students. The classes teach common computer programming languages such as Java, Python, HTML and CSS. Class sessions usually include eight to 12 90-minute classes. Students learn the language, then show off their skills with a final project at the end of the class session.
“Learning to code is like learning any other language, like Spanish or Italian,” Chen said. “Once you get over the first few barriers, you can start teaching yourself how to code.”
Codefy received a Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service award in November, one of several individuals or organizations honored for their community service.
Brayden Huang, the director of technology and logistics for Codefy and a senior at Langley High School, was surprised by the award.
“When we each joined Codefy a year ago, nobody ever imagined that our little organization would eventually be commended by the governor,” Huang wrote in an email.
While many charitable organizations were affected by COVID-19, the pandemic didn’t change much about how Codefy operated, according to Chen, because the classes were virtual anyway. If anything, the pandemic seemed to drive more people to sign up for Codefy’s online courses.
“When we provided coding classes, a lot of people were really interested in teaching because they wanted to help. A lot of people really didn’t know what to do, so they learned how to code,” Chen said.
Codefy’s director of outreach, Kaavya Radhakrishnan, said the most popular courses Codefy offers are in the programming languages Java and Python.
“Java is used in the curriculum for AP Computer Science, so our students use our classes for supplemental learning,” Radhakrishnan, a junior at Langley High School, wrote in an email. “Python is used by many of the top tech companies today.”
At its peak, Codefy had about 350 students taking the same course at the same time. According to Codefy’s website, there have been over 2,000 enrollments in their courses to date.
Codefy is a nonprofit that relies on donations to offer classes for free. About 250 high school and college-aged volunteers from all over the country help mentor students and teach courses. Volunteers go through a vetting process that includes a skills test.
Although classes are mostly targeted towards teenagers, younger children and adults have taken the classes, too.
“Both Lucy and Anaum had a passion for computer science, and they strongly felt that computer science education should be accessible to all students, regardless of their background,” Radhakrishnan said.
Huang said he is surprised how large the organization has grown. “From our humble beginnings as a local computer science charity, we slowly grew to encompass volunteers from Canada all the way down to Texas.”
Chen has also been surprised at Codefy’s global reach. Codefy does not offer classes in languages other than English, but Chen said it might offer them in the future once they have more volunteers from other countries. Although students are spread worldwide, most Codefy instructors live in the United States.
“There were people [taking classes] in China, India, England,” Chen said. “Being able to reach people outside of the country, it was amazing,”
