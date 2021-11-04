Fairfax County police have arrested a 75-year-old man for sexual assaults that occurred at the Secular Institute Stabat Mater, 2001 Great Falls St., in McLean.
Detectives were notified on Oct. 28 after a child disclosed to an adult that he was sexually assaulted by a leader of the program, described by the Diocese of Arlington as a non-diocesan Catholic entity that serves the Hispanic community throughout Northern Virginia.
"Detectives determined Antonio Perez-Alcala owned the McLean home where he operated the Secular Institute," police said in a news release. "Juveniles attended private mentoring sessions, often in Perez-Alcala’s bedroom. The victim was sexually assaulted during the private sessions."
Through the detectives’ preliminary investigation, they identified an additional victim. Detectives executed a search warrant at the Secular Institute Monday evening where Perez-Alcala was arrested and charged with nine counts of aggravated sexual battery, the release said. He is currently being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.
Since the mid-1990s, Perez-Alcala held various positions throughout the Northern Virginia area where he had contact with young members of the community.
Perez-Alcala was affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Arlington from 1994 to 2008 in a non-ordained capacity. The Diocese of Arlington said in a statement that he volunteered with the Good Shepherd Parish, All Saints Parish and St. Veronica Parish in Northern Virginia and retired as the diocesan Hispanic Youth Director in 2008.
"As a condition of employment and volunteerism with the Diocese, Mr. Pérez-Alcalá underwent a criminal background check and completed VIRTUS safe-environment training on the prevention and reporting of abuse," the diocese statement said. "He also underwent recurring background checks every five years, consistent with diocesan policy, to continue serving with minors. This is the first time the Diocese has been made aware of complaints or allegations against Mr. Pérez-Alcalá."
Detectives are working with the diocese to determine if any additional victims may have been impacted.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case or believe Perez-Alcala had inappropriate contact with a child to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.
