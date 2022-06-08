Legislation offering state incentives for a new Washington Commanders stadium in Virginia may be dead as a result of a coach’s remarks on the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

On Wednesday, State Sen. Jeremy McPike of Prince William County said the comments – in which Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio called the storming of the Capitol a “dust-up” – were the final straw for him voting on any relocation package for the team.

“It was the nail in the coffin,” McPike told InsideNoVa. “This is just yet another thing swirling with the organization that doesn’t help. Some of those [Capitol Police] officers live here in Woodbridge and Dale City, one of which is no longer with us. And that’s just another inflammatory thing coming from the organization. What the heck? This has real impacts in our community, and you’ve got one of the leaders of the organization being flippant about it, saying Jan. 6 was just a dust-up. It changed people’s lives here in Prince William.”

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died after being pepper sprayed at the riots and suffering two strokes the following day. In the weeks and months after the attacks, four responding police officers from Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department took their own lives.

McPike had already been on the fence about the proposal – which would offer the Commanders tax incentives to move the team to a proposed 200-acre site in Woodbridge – due to concerns over transportation and traffic. He said he recently met with Commanders President Jason Wright about those concerns but still doesn’t “have a lot of answers on that front.”

But after the comments from Del Rio surfaced, McPike said he was out for good and said many of his colleagues felt the same way, predicting that a conference report on what the final joint State Senate and House of Delegates bill would look like will never materialize.

“I think any sort of incentive package is absolutely dead … It’s a different conversation if they’re going to try to buy land and build it by themselves without state support, that’s a different deal. But I don’t think you’re going to see anything coming out of the legislature,” McPike said. “I think if anybody had any inclinations to still vote for it, I think that just died out.”

In a tweet, Del Rio compared the Jan. 6 attacks to protests and riots in the aftermath of George Flody’s death in 2020. When asked about it on Wednesday at a Commanders media session, Del Rio said he was just asking a “simple question.”

“I see the images on TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down [in 2020], no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down and we’re going to make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards,” Del Rio said.

McPike's 29th District borders the proposed Woodbridge site, which falls in the 36th District represented by Sen. Scott Surovell, who also said in a tweet on Wednesday that he would vote against any incentive package after Del Rio’s comments.

“The likely indifference & tolerance in the NFL to Jack Del Rio's indifference to insurrection underscores the league's hypocrisy in blackballing [Colin Kaepernick] and also makes clear to me that we won't be seeing any more votes on stadium bills this year,” Surovell wrote.

A vote on an incentive package was originally supposed to take place at the start of the General Assembly’s special session last week, but it was delayed.