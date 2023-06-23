State Sen. Jeremy McPike expanded his lead over Del. Elizabeth Guzman in the race for the Democratic nomination for the 29th District state Senate seat after late-arriving mail-in ballots were counted Friday.

And on the Republican side in the same district, the late-arriving ballots put Nikki Baldwin ahead of Maria Martin by just two votes. Previously, Martin was leading by four votes.

McPike picked up 166 votes in late-arriving ballots in the Prince William County portion of the district, according to the Virginia Department of Elections, while Guzman received 132. In Stafford County, which has just a handful of precincts in the district, Guzman picked up five votes and McPike three. Ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday, which was the final day of voting in the primary, and received by Friday could be counted.

The late changes increased McPike's lead to 69 votes overall, 6,269 to 6,209, or 50.24% to 49.76%. That is just within the 0.5 percentage point margin necessary for an automatic recount paid for by the state. If the margin is between 0.5% and 1% the losing candidate can request a recount but must pay for it.

Both Stafford and Prince William counties still need to count and report provisional votes. That is expected to be done Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the GOP side, Baldwin picked up 30 post-election votes in Prince William to 23 for Martin. Martin received two in Stafford and Baldwin one. The late votes flipped the lead from Martin to Baldwin, by 2,598 votes to 2,596 votes.