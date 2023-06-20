At the end of vote-counting on Tuesday, Democratic State Sen. Jeremy McPike led Del. Elizabeth Guzman by 46 votes in their primary for McPike’s 29th District state Senate seat.
However, some provisional and mail-in ballots were still uncounted, and the race was within margin for a automatic recount if the result were to hold.
With all precincts counted but without provisional ballots tallied, McPike was up by just 46 votes according to the Virginia Department of Elections, with 6,204 votes to Guzman’s 6,158. The percentage difference – with McPike getting 50.19% to Guzman’s 49.81%, would put the race within the margin for a recount.
Once all the provisional and mail-in votes are tallied, if the margin is within 0.5%, it goes to an automatic recount. But if the margin is between 0.5% and 1%, the trailing candidate can pay the cost of a recount. The lot of provisional votes could include ballots that need curing, meaning the voter would need to go to the registrar and fix any issues with their ballot. Mail-in ballots can still be counted if they arrive by Friday.
Late Tuesday night, McPike declined to claim victory at an election night event at Bungalow Ale House in Prince William County.
“It’s a fair process, good for democracy to make sure everyone’s got a fair chance of everything, so we’ll certainly follow that process and see where it goes,” he told InsideNoVa. “This is a close race; it’s fascinating to see. We’ve talked to so many communities and neighbors and friends to get out the vote, so we’re going to pursue this aggressively as a campaign and make sure that every vote is counted, recognized and acknowledged.”
In a statement early Wednesday morning, Guzman campaign adviser Zach Marcus, said the candidate will wait for every vote to be counted.
“Democracy is worth waiting for,” Marcus added. “We look forward to allowing the process to play out, including the canvassing of the votes and the counting of provisional and outstanding absentee ballots.”
McPike is looking for his third term in the Senate and getting his toughest challenge since taking office in 2016 from Guzman.
Redistricting in 2021 pushed the two well-known incumbents into the same race, pitting Guzman’s reputation as a progressive firebrand against McPike’s locally-focused brand. The race was also one of the most expensive primaries in the commonwealth this cycle, with McPike raising over $1 million and Guzman bringing in over $540,000.
Still, the two candidates kept things relatively friendly throughout the campaign, barely making mention of one another on the trail. The race split officials and organized labor alike in terms of endorsements, with groups like the Prince William Education Association backing Guzman and others like IBEW Local 26 and Unite Here Locals 23 and 25 endorsing McPike.
Guzman also got the backing of the well-funded and organized CASA in Action, which poured over $84,000 into her campaign this year.
McPike’s time in the General Assembly has been largely focused on mental health issues, transportation, veterans issues and the environment. Legislation he’s patroned has mandated schools test for lead in their drinking water and forced Dominion Energy to provide clean drinking water to residents near the Possum Point power station after tests showed that some chemicals had leaked into the groundwater there. His bill last year also established Virginia’s 988 crisis hotline.
The new 29th district is almost entirely located within Prince William, stretching from Lake Manassas, south around the Manassas city limits, over to Dale City, Montclair and Dumfries. It also includes a small portion of Stafford County, down to Garrisonville and Aquia.
In her three terms in the House of Delegates, Guzman has built a reputation as one of the most progressive members in the General Assembly.
She gained notoriety in 2019 for a seven-minute floor speech slamming Republicans in the state house for blocking passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. In 2020, her “three-year campaign” to change charging guidelines culminated when then-Gov. Ralph Northam signed her bill raising the age at which children are automatically tried as adults for certain felony charges from 14 to 16.
A native of Peru, Guzman was also the chief patron of the 2020 bill reversing the commonwealth’s decades-old ban on public sector collective bargaining. She also passed the budget amendment funding a 2021 study of the potential for bringing Metro or the Route 1 bus rapid transit line across the Quantico River into Prince William County.
Whichever candidate emerges as the winner will face a Republican nominee who also had a tight primary outcome Tuesday. With all but the provisional and late-arriving mail-in ballots to count, Maria Martin held a 10-vote lead over Nikki Rattray Baldwin for the GOP nod. Far fewer voters cast ballots in that primary - about 5,000 compared with over 12,000 in the Democratic primary.
