Prince William County state Sen. Jeremy McPike has decided not to run for the newly configured 7th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

McPike expressed interest in the position when the initial map for the 7th District was released by the Virginia Supreme Court in mid-December. That map placed the entirety of Prince William in the 7th, along with Stafford County and the city of Fredericksburg.

However, the final map adopted by the court on Dec. 28 includes only eastern Prince William in the 7th, which now stretches south and west to include all of King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties. In addition, current 7th District Rep. Abigail Spanberger, like McPike a Democrat, has announced plans to run for re-election in the district even though she lives in Henrico County, which is outside the new boundaries.

Tuesday morning, McPike posted a photo of himself with Spanberger on Twitter and said that while he had received encouragement to run for the seat, he had decided not to.

"With a new Congressional district in Prince William I will be very focused on keeping #VA07 blue in 2022 and was happy to spend some time yesterday with @SpanbergerVA07. I know you will enjoy getting to know her and see the passion & experience she brings to Congress," he wrote.

McPike, who lives in Dale City, was elected to the Senate in 2015 from the 29th District and re-elected in 2019. His Senate seat will be up for re-election in 2023, although the district has been changed somewhat in the redistricting process. It no longer includes the city of Manassas and now also includes portions of northern Stafford County. The district is still rated a safe Democratic seat by the Virginia Public Access Project, however; Hillary Clinton received 56% of the vote there in 2016.