Police say a man who died after crashing his pickup truck in Woodbridge on Thursday appears to have suffered a medical emergency.
Police were called to the 14400 block of Village Drive about 4:45 p.m. where a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck struck two parked cars in a parking lot.
The driver was traveling eastbound on Village Drive when the driver suffered a medical emergency and veered off the road, entering a nearby parking lot, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
The truck struck a parked, unoccupied 2012 Toyota Rav 4 causing that vehicle to be pushed into a lamp post. The pickup then continued and struck a parked, unoccupied 2012 Dodge Avenger before coming to a stop.
Witnesses provided immediate medical assistance until rescue personnel arrived and transported the driver to an area hospital, where he died, Carr said.
The death appears to be medical related and not the result of injuries sustained during the crash.
The driver was identified as William Waibel III, 59, of Woodbridge, Carr said.
