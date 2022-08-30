North Stafford High School, affectionately known as North Nation, started the school year with a new principal after saying goodbye to Daniel Hornick, who led the Wolverines for the past five years.
Dashan Turner was officially announced and welcomed as the new principal for North Stafford at a Stafford County School Board meeting in mid-July.
“This is a happy return to school leadership for Dr. Turner,” said Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor. Turner most recently worked for Arlington County Public Schools, where he was the assistant superintendent for human resources.
He was previously the principal of Washington & Lee High School and Washington District Elementary School, both in Westmoreland County. Taylor said Turner helped both schools achieve full accreditation after a long hiatus of not being fully accredited.
Before that, Turner was superintendent for Colonial Beach Public Schools and director of administrative services for King George County Public Schools.
“My family and I are very excited to join the North Nation family,” Turner said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the school community, cultivating an atmosphere that is conducive to learning for all of our students and sharing the North Nation pride.”
At the School Board meeting, Turner spoke briefly as he prepared to take on his new role. He said he looks forward to being a part of the school.
“I’d like to thank Dr. Taylor and the School Board for the opportunity to work in such a wonderful school,” Turner said.
He’ll have big shoes to fill at North Stafford as he settles in to lead the school.
Hornick left North Stafford for a new job as superintendent of Orange County Public Schools. He has been an educator for 17 years, beginning as a social studies teacher, coach and mentor before taking on assistant principal and principal roles in Stafford County.
A strong proponent of career and technical education and training, Hornick insisted on and strived for a positive culture and climate, and he encouraged his students to pursue multiple pathways for excellence upon graduation, according to Taylor.
“Orange County is gaining a student-focused leader that will affect incredible change in his new role,” Taylor said of Hornick. “We are definitely losing an asset, and we wish him well in this well-deserved new position.”
Hornick said he was humbled and truly grateful for the new opportunity. He thanked his “exceptional” family at North Nation for their support – staff, students and families alike.
But Turner is up for the task at hand.
In his most recent roles as principal, he oversaw improvements in student achievement including with special-needs students and English-language learners, according to Taylor.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Liberty University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from American Intercontinental University as well as a doctorate from North Central University.
Tracy Bell is a freelance writer who lives in Stafford County.
