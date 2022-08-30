Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.