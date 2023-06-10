In its Prince William County newspaper, InsideNoVa this week honored over 300 graduates from local high schools.
This is the fourth year the newspaper has honored local graduates, a tradition begun during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when many high school graduation ceremonies were canceled.
Here's the print version of the special "Salute to the Class of 2023" section as it appeared in the June 8-14 newspaper.
The online version can be found here, along with additional information about the graduates. Additional photos of graduating seniors can be uploaded to the online version through June 16.
Thanks to our sponsors who made this section possible:
- Leadership Prince William
- Beacon Home Services
- Citizen K9
- Re-elect Chair Ann Wheeler
- Peak Roofing Contractors Inc.
- Potomac Place
- Habitat for Humanity Prince William County
- Uptown Alley
