After counting over 155,000 votes from 19,400 individual voters, InsideNoVa is pleased to announce the winners of its 10th annual Best of Prince William competition.
Over 5,000 businesses, organizations and individuals were nominated this year in 196 different categories.
"These local businesses, people and organizations make our community unique, and the support that our voters display for them year after year is heartwarming," said Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa.
Nominations and voting were conducted through InsideNoVa.com in April. All of the winning businesses and organizations have the right to proudly display the “Best of Prince William 2023” logo – which will soon appear on plaques, banners and window clings that many of the winning businesses will receive.
The top 10
Here are the 10 winning businesses, organizations and people that received the most votes overall in the 2023 Best of Prince William balloting, ranked based on the number of votes received:
- Meg's Loving Pet Care -- Dog Walker/Pet Sitting
- Jonathan Winston, Edward Jones -- Financial Advisor
- A Pup’s Valley -- Dog Daycare/Boarding
- Crystalline Boyett -- Graphic Artist
- Vets to Pets -- Veterinarian
- Paulina Stowell, Century 21 New Millennium -- Residential Real Estate Agent
- Waggin' Tails Junction -- Dog Training
- JACK Contracting -- Roofing Company
- Eastern Shore Green Clean -- Maid/Cleaning Service
- Pest Proof -- Pest Control
