A Maryland-based nonprofit is planning to redevelop one of its properties in Arlington and build affordable housing for people with disabilities.
Melwood, which helps employ people with disabilities, intends to redevelop its Crystal City property at 750 23rd St. South and turn the site into 100% affordable housing that offers job training to people with disabilities, as well as other kinds of community programming. The site is currently home to one of Melwood’s workforce development centers, which helps people with disabilities find employment.
Scott Gibson, Melwood’s chief strategy officer, said the organization chose this site because it’s a short walk to the Crystal City Metro station, several bus stops and several large employers, including Amazon.
The application Melwood submitted to Arlington County proposes to build about 104 units of subsidized housing, 30 of which would be set aside for people with disabilities. Gibson noted the reason the number of units set aside for people with disabilities is not higher is because the nonprofit wants to create a more diverse community than just people with disabilities living together.
“In our field, the challenge is creating a balance where there’s space set aside to make a difference, but not so much that you lose inclusivity,” he said.
A mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will serve people at a variety of different income levels. Gibson said some apartments will be more subsidized than others based on a tenant’s income; however, those applying for housing with a disability must meet the legal definition of “disability” outlined in the the Americans with Disabilities Act.
If everything falls into place, this would be the nonprofit’s first time constructing affordable housing. Since the organization’s founding in the 1960s, Melwood has owned and operated group homes for people with disabilities. But within the past few years, Gibson said, many community stakeholders, including parents of people with disabilities, have expressed the need for more affordable housing options in Northern Virginias for people with disabilities.
“We’ve helped [clients] launch careers, and then they’ll tell us the first challenge they have is they want to find a place to live independently,” Gibson said. “Finding an affordable place to live independently when you’ve just launched your career is really hard in this region.”
When Melwood acquired the Arlington property in 2018 it wasn’t zoned for multi-family housing. In order to rezone the land to build an affordable housing complex it must go through a county General Land Use Plan Study process.
In mid-December, Melwood took the first step in a two-step process by filing an application with the county for the zoning study, but it may be years before anything gets built. In the spring, Gibson said, the county will decide whether to accept Melwood’s request for the study. If the application is approved, the next phase will be an analysis of the project followed by public hearings in front of the Planning Commission and County Board.
Gibson said about 22% of residents with disabilities in the area are living under the poverty level as of 2019 and, in general, the unemployment rate is typically much higher for people with disabilities than it is for those without.
“I can tell you the story of a young man that we supported named Brian,” Gibson said. “Brian, a very smart, young guy, college-educated, autistic could only find jobs stocking shelves, in large part because disability was giving him challenges throughout the hiring process.”
Gibson said Brian eventually was able to find a job in IT that paid him a living wage after he graduated from Melwood’s “abiltIT” program. But many people with disabilities, Gibson added, have difficulty finding higher-paying jobs, which in turn makes it more difficult for them to find market rate or independent housing.
But Gibson said he hopes that if individuals with disabilities have more access to independent affordable housing it will be beneficial to them and the community.
“We're really committed to doing this,” Gibson said. “It's a long process, but we’ll be looking forward to input and engagement throughout this process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.