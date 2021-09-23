A memorial service is scheduled this evening at Brentsville District High School for senior Ryland Harris, who died Sept. 15 after a battle with brain cancer.
Ryland, a 17-year-old Brentsville student who wrestled and played football and baseball, was diagnosed in spring 2020 with grade 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The teen underwent brain surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.
In late August, his family posted on the “Ryland Strong” Facebook group that treatment options had run out, sparking thousands of comments, prayers and public shows of support from residents, businesses and fellow high school athletes across the area.
Throughout his treatments, the western Prince William community has rallied behind the Harris family, hosting fundraisers and prayer chains and organizing a variety of support.
Ryland’s health deteriorated this summer, but he did get one last trip with his family to Key Largo, Fla., through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Ryland wanted to ride in a glass-bottomed boat, and although he had a health scare and briefly landed in the hospital, he got his wish.
Ryland’s family says “to know him is to love him.” His infectious smile, work ethic and kindheartedness inspired his medical teams and helped power him through cancer treatments, they said.
“He was immeasurably kind and constantly sought to bring joy to as many people as possible. He befriended everyone he met and made sure no one was ever left out,” his family said in his obituary.
“His huge radiant smile endured through even the most difficult challenges; nothing could wipe it from his face. He was the best son, brother, student, teammate, and friend anyone could ever ask for, always putting others before himself. It was always easy to see why everyone loved Ryland.”
Ryland is survived by his mother and father, Gabe and Melissa Harris; his brother, Austin; his sister, Caitlyn; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Faye Brooks, and his paternal grandparents, Darwin and Patricia Harris.
The Sept. 23 memorial service starts at 6 p.m. at the school, 12109 Aden Road in Nokesville. Guests will have the opportunity to pay their respects from 5-6 p.m.
Baker-Post Funeral Home in Manassas is handling the arrangements.
