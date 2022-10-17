A Merrifield couple was sentenced Friday for stealing at least nine people’s identities to buy a luxury vehicle, lease high-end residences, and obtain loans and credit.
According to court documents, Caprice Foster, 51, and Marcus Foster, 33, stole the personal information of numerous people primarily through Caprice Foster’s work as a real estate agent and timeshare salesperson.
The Fosters then used the victims’ information for their own benefit, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Alexandria.
To carry out their fraud scheme, the Fosters created numerous false identification documents in other people’s names, including social security cards and driver’s licenses, and they also fabricated tax and employment documents in their victims’ names, the release said.
The Fosters opened fraudulent bank accounts using stolen identities and deposited stolen and altered checks into these accounts, the release said.
The Fosters also incorporated a business that they used in furtherance of the fraud. Marcus Foster even impersonated victims in state court eviction proceedings to prolong the Fosters’ stay in residences they fraudulently leased, the release said.
Caprice Foster and Marcus Foster were sentenced to 80 months and 58 months in prison, respectively.
