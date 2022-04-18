Scrypted Inc. has joined the residency program at the Virginia Serious Games Institute Excellerator, a business incubator funded in part by George Mason University and Prince William County.
The start-up company sits at the intersection of virtual world design and blockchain technology, with a focus on the rapidly evolving technologies powering decentralized finance and non fungible tokens, or NFTs.
“The VSGI incubator has a solid history of graduating successful companies … and we’re absolutely stoked about bringing those same resources to bear on our exciting Metaverse tech,” said founder Tim Cotten. Scrypted launched in January and has raised a $100,000 pre-seed investing round.
Cotten is a veteran game and virtual world developer with over 20 years of industry experience. He wrote his first video game at age 9 with a hand-me-down Commodore 64, dropped out of college and joined the Ultima Online team at Electronic Arts to chase his dream of building massively multiplayer online games. He moved to Virginia after EA’s acquisition of Fairfax-based Mythic Entertainment.
In addition to being an entrepreneur, Cotten is also known for his security and blockchain research: receiving a Google bug bounty prize for his work in discovering Gmail vulnerabilities; publishing research on Bitcoin payment trails; and conducting technology interviews with outlets such as Vice News and CNN, according to a news release.
“The VSGI board and leadership have been welcoming because they can see that NFTs, the digital assets or ‘stuff’ of the future Metaverse, is just the beginning of this technology,” Cotten said. “Our company passion and plan are to build the technology for artificial intelligence (AI) assisted content generation, and our ultimate goal is to develop virtual worlds that build themselves.”
VSGI’s Excellerator program provides access to commercial marketing channels, student development talent, research faculty, industry experts, mentors, business counseling, and funding opportunities with foundations and equity partners.
“The Metaverse is a legendary concept in gaming and science fiction, and the public has already been experiencing it through virtual and online interfaces for decades,” said James Casey, VSGI’s director and assistant professor of computer game design at GMU. “We’re excited to see what companies like Scrypted can do to further that technology in commercial spaces.”
VSGI is housed at George Mason’s Science and Technology Campus in Manassas.
