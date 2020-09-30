A large fireball streaked across the sky before dawn this morning, prompting dozens of reports to the American Meteor Society.
The meteor was seen in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana just before 6:30 a.m. People reported it as large and blue and white with a long tail.
"I was expecting it to end with a crash," one witness from Centreville wrote on the American Meteor Society's website.
"First time I have ever seen something like this! It was amazing to see! It was dark and I was on an early morning run...it was right in front of me in a dark sky! Amazing!" wrote another witness in Ashburn.
There was no word this morning on where the meteor might have made landfall.
According to the American Meteor Society, fireballs are very bright meteors, about as bright as Venus in the morning and evening skies.
About 10 to 15 meteorites fall to Earth each day, but sightings are rare since streaking fireballs often fall over the ocean, or during daylight hours when they can't be seen.
