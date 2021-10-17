Following an investigation into the derailment of a Blue Line train, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission has ordered Metro to put roughly 60% of its rail fleet “out of service” starting Monday.
This will bring the total amount of Metro cars available to 40 and shift train service to departures every 30 minutes on all lines.
In a statement, Metro encouraged patrons to consider taking a bus as an alternative to daily routes. The D.C. public school system added that parents should expect impacts to school operations.
“Please leave additional time for your journey to and from school,” DCPS wrote on Sunday. “Late student arrivals will be marked as excused.”
According to the WMSC, the National Transportation Safety Board found that the derailed car near Arlington Cemetery Station “was out of compliance with” other 7000 series railcars — specifically for “wheel and axle assembly.”
The investigation also found similar defects in other railcars not involved in the Oct. 12 derailment, and said the amount of time needed to inspect other trains has not been determined. So, the board ordered Metro to remove all 7000 series railcars before 5 a.m. Monday.
The trains that were pulled, according to Metro, were all 7000-series railcars.
Metro confirmed both its governing safety commissions will update the public about service for the remainder of the week, but did not say how long it would take for full service to be restored. NTSB plans to provide an update on the Metro train derailment investigation on Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.