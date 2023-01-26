Beginning Feb. 7, Metro riders on the Blue, Blue + (Yellow Line replacement) and Orange lines will see trains every 12 minutes during morning and evening rush hours.
The increased train frequency runs from 6 – 9 a.m. and 3 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday.
Beginning Feb. 21, Red Line customers will see trains departing every 8 minutes all day until 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.
"These changes improve the current 15-minute service on the Blue, Blue + and Orange lines, and expand more frequent trains for Red Line customers during the midday and evening," the transit agency said in a news release.
Metro says the improvements are part of its plan to increase service as more 7000-series railcars become available. In addition to frequency, all Orange Line trains will consist of eight-cars to provide more capacity.
“Our newest railcars have continued to provide safe and reliable service, and we are excited to deliver them where our customers most need them,” General Manager & Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke said in the release. "By making trains more frequent and increasing capacity with more 8-car trains, we are reducing crowding and making service more convenient.”
Future improvements to rail frequency will be announced in the coming months, as Metro gradually adds back service to meet growing ridership. The availability of railcars is only half of the equation to more service, as Metro has recruited and trained hundreds of rail and bus employees every month to dig out of the pandemic workforce shortage, the agency said.
Metro began working last summer to recover from a vacancy level of 1900 people that was mostly frontline employees, down to its current level of 1,400 vacancies. Active recruiting continues, with hiring bonuses, competitive wages and benefits offerings, and training that expands eligibility.
“Our veteran and growing workforce has demonstrated our deep commitment to safety as we work continuously to bring the Metrorail system back to full strength,” said Clarke. “I want everyone to know that Metro is hiring and that this team is doing amazing work to support the region as people return to workplaces, and we prepare for a busy tourism season.”
