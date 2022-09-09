Tysons lost its Corner.
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va.
Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release.
Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop will be simply Tysons, matching other efforts to rebrand the area.
And the West Falls Church stop, which previously carried the secondary designation of "VT/UVA" will now have the secondary name of "VT" only, referring to Virginia Tech's Northern Virginia campus nearby. The campus was previously shared with the University of Virginia, but U.Va. decided a couple of years ago to move elsewhere in the region.
Metro's other three station name changes this weekend are all on the Maryland side of the transit system:
- White Flint will become North Bethesda
- Largo Town Center will become Downtown Largo
- Prince George’s Plaza will become Hyattsville Crossing
Metro said customers will see immediate changes on digital maps throughout rail stations and on bus displays as well as on wmata.com. Destination signs on Metrobuses and announcements also will recognize new station names. Printed maps will be gradually updated after new Silver Line stations and the Potomac Yard Station open for passenger service.
Speaking of the Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport and Ashburn, no opening date has been set yet, according to reports this week, and the new service will not open before mid-October.
