Metro is extending the closure of six stations south of Reagan National Airport due to "unexpected site conditions and remediation efforts for the future Potomac Yard Station," the transit said in a news release.
The announcement comes three weeks before stations were scheduled to reopen.
Work to tie-in new tracks to the station, which was slated to conclude on Saturday, Oct. 22, will now end on Saturday, Nov. 5. Free shuttle bus service will continue to be available to customers through the extension following the same pattern that customers are using today.
Metroway - Potomac Yard line will continue to be free, and parking fees at Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn, and Huntington stations will continue to be waived.
"Regretfully, Metro announces that the new Potomac Yard Station will not open this calendar year," the news release said. "The delay in completing construction of the station is due to the contractor’s failure to meet the project delivery schedule."
Metro will continue to work with the contractor to produce an achievable schedule and will provide an update by the end of this year, the release said.
